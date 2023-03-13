English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu', introduced by Deepika Padukone, sets stage on fire

    Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who performed the Telugu chartbuster at the Oscars stage, also walked the red carpet along with choreographer Prem Rakshith.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST
    Oscars 2023: Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from

    Oscars 2023: Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

    The performance of the hit song  “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” at Oscars 2023 got a standing ovation from the audience. American actor Lauren Gottlieb and dancers set the stage on fire. Actor Deepika Padukone introduced the performance. MM Keeravaani’s joyously energetic anthem has become an international phenomenon. After winning a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, the song also bagged an Oscar nomination in the same category.

    The team of "RRR" and Hindi film star Deepika Padukone led the Indian contingent at the red carpet of the 95th Oscars where India is vying for three trophies.

    "Naatu Naatu" singer Rahul Sipligunj wore a metallic grey kurta with cigarette pants and blingy white shoes, co-singer Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith donned black attire.

    Talking about the performing the Oscar-nominated track, Bhairava said they are grateful to the Academy for giving the singers an opportunity to perform "Naatu Naatu" on the stage.

    "Naatu Naatu" has been watched more than 124 million times on YouTube and has inspired a host of TikTok and Instagram videos.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Deepika Padukone #Naatu Naatu #Oscars 2023
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 07:06 am