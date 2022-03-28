English
    Oscars 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar left out of Academy Awards' 'In Memoriam' segment

    The absence of two of Indian cinema's giants from the 2022 Oscars ceremony was a glaring one, especially after the British Academy Film and Television Awards.

    PTI
    March 28, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
    Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and veteran actor Dilip Kumar were missing from the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 94th Academy Awards today. The absence of two of Indian cinema's giants from the 2022 Oscars ceremony was a glaring one, especially after the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) honoured Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar earlier this month.

    Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6 this year while Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year.

    In its 2021 edition, the Oscars had featured actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Oscar winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya in its tributes section. Actors such as Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Carmine Salinas, Olivia Dukakis, William Hurt, Ned Beatty, Peter Bogdanovich, Clarence Williams III, Michael K Williams, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Sally Kellerman, Yvette Mimeux, Sonny Chiba, Saginaw Grant, Dorothy Steel, Dean Stockwell, Melvin Van Peebles, Norman Lloyd, and Max Julien were among the names that were celebrated in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the show held at Dolby Theatre.

    Composer-lyricist Steven Sondheim of "West Side Story" fame; cinematographer Hayla Hutchins; talent manager Chris Huvane; producers Jerome Hellman, David H DePatie, Martha De Laurentiis, Brian Goldner, Irwin W Young, Alan Lard Jr; "Superman" director Richard Donner; "Ghostbusters" filmmaker Ivan Reitman; costume designer Emi Wada; directors Jean-Marc Vallee, Lina Wertmulller, Douglas Trumbull, Felipe Cazals; visual effects supervisor Robert Blalack, Bill Taylor; film editor John Gregory, David Brenner, Lewis Erskine; casting director Don Phillips; "Pinocchio" animator Ruthie Thompson; stunt coordinator-performer Brad Allan, and composer Mikis Theodorakis were also remembered.
    Tags: #Academy Awards #Dilip Kumar #Lata Mangeshkar #Oscars 2022
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 11:11 am
