'Naatu Naatu' takes over Korean Embassy in Delhi as 'RRR' wins big at Oscars. Watch

Two women at the Korean Embassy in Delhi danced to "Naatu Naatu" from RRR. (Image: Screengrab from video @ANI/Twitter)

Korean Embassy employees in Delhi joined the “Naatu Naatu” phenomenon with two women dancing to the “RRR” song in a clip shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

Team “RRR” won big at the Oscars on Monday with India’s first historic win at the Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category. People across the country celebrated the win with many recreating the viral choreography of the song originally performed on the silver screen by Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

Watch how the Korean Embassy women fared, who apparently shot the video much before MM Keeravani and Chandrabose’s big win:



#WATCH | Delhi: Members of the Korean Embassy dance to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie. 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR has wons the #Oscar for the Best Original Song. pic.twitter.com/i0javdDm5K — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

Twitter users had a varied range of comments for the video, from jokes and memes to praise.

“When Appraisal period is coming,” one user joked.

“When parents tell their kids to show their dancing talent in front guest,” joked another.

There was applause for the effort too. One user wrote: “Looks like the Korean Embassy is ahead of the game, they knew about the Oscar win before the rest of us!”

“Dang, the Korean Embassy must be rooting for 'Naatu Naatu' to win! They are pretty good dancers, too!” wrote another.



India also won in the Best Documentary Short for “The Elephant Whisperers” with Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga picking up the Oscars.