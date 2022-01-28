Minnie Mouse is trading her signature red dress for a pantsuit

Minnie Mouse is ditching her iconic red dress for a blue pantsuit (Photo: @DisneyParis_EN/Twitter)

Minnie Mouse is all set to get a makeover. The iconic Disney character will be trading in her signature red dress for a pantsuit. Well, not just any pantsuit - one created by famous British fashion designer Stella McCartney.

In the almost century-long life of Minnie Mouse, she has seldom had a wardrobe upgrade. In 2019, Disney Cruise Line introduced ‘Captain Minnie’ in a red and white maritime uniform. That was first time she wore pants.

Made with "responsibly sourced fabrics", Minnie’s new attire is a blue tuxedo with black polka dots and a matching bow. She completes her look with blue, fitted pumps.

This year, Minnie’s new look will be unveiled in March commemorating two special events - International Women's Day and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, CNN reported.

Stella McCartney , in a video shared with CNN, said that she hopes the new look will make Minnie "a symbol of progress and empowerment for a new generation." Her 2019 Navy outfit too was seen to be an inspirational one for young women.

Minnie's personality was cute and playful in her early outings as a character and that reflected in her wardrobe too. She usually wore red or pink. However through the 1940s and 50s, her character was portrayed more conservatively. The upcoming pantsuit tends to impart a sense of power to the character written only as a love interest for Mickey Mouse and a damsel in distress.

Pantsuits have become synonymous with women in politics, business and other positions of power in recent times. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and US Vice President Kamala Harris have been spotted frequently in pantsuits.

McCartney was chosen for the project for "her legacy of female leadership," and her commitment to sustainability, a press statement said.

Minnie’s new look has also found critics with conservative American author Candace Owens claiming they are making her “more masculine” on Fox News.

Stella McCartney declined to comment on the matter.