Russi Taylor, voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75

Veteran actor Russi Taylor, who voiced Disney's Minnie Mouse for more than 30 years, has passed away at the age of 75. The Walt Disney Company shared the news of Taylor's demise on Twitter.

"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor. For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world — a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere. We're so grateful for Russi's talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did.

"It was a privilege to have known her and an honour to have worked with her, and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come. Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends, along with our deepest condolence," Disney Chairman/CEO Bob Iger said in a statement posted on Walt Disney Company's official account on the microblogging site.

Taylor started voicing Minnie in 1986 and played the part in films such as "Who Framed Roger Rabbit", "Runaway Brain", "Get a Horse!", and "Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers".

She played Minnie on TV shows as well, including "Mickey Mouse Works", "House of Mouse", "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse", and "Mickey and the Roadstar Racers" as well as in animated shorts and Disney theme park projects.

The artiste also lent her voice to roles on other classic TV animated series like "TaleSpin", "The Little Mermaid", "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" and "Kim Possible".

Taylor was named a Disney Legend in 2008.