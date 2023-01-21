Lollapalooza India 2023 next weekend: Venue, ticket prices, line-up

Lollapalooza is coming to Asia for the first time ever.

Music festival Lollapalooza will make its Asia debut this year with a two-day event in Mumbai. The extravaganza will take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 28 and 29.

Ahead of the event, here is a look at the artiste line-up and ticket prices.

Lollapalooza 2023 will bring together artistes from myriad genres--indie, techno and electronic dance music (EDM), among others.

The festival will feature over 40 acts, including American pop rock band Imagine Dragons, dream pop group Cigarettes After Sex, rapper AP Dhillon and Indie folk artiste Prateek Kuhad.

In India, Lollapalooza is being promoted by ticketing platform BookMyShow.

"With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic," BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani said about the event.

BookMyShow offered early bird discounts for Lollapalooza tickets, with prices starting at Rs 7,000.

At present, tickets to attend the festival on one of the days cost Rs 7,499 each.

VIP tickets for one day, which allow access to elevated viewing areas and exclusive bars, cost Rs 14,499 per person.

If you want to attend the festival on both days, you will have to shell out Rs 12,000 for a general ticket and Rs 23,000 for VIP access.

The most expensive option is the NEXA Lounge, that costs Rs 65,000 . You can reserve seats for friends and family in the lounge, have access to front-stage viewing area, air conditioned restrooms and preferred parking spaces.

Lollapalooza started in the United States and went to have six other editions -- Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.

At its core, the musical extravaganza is associated with inclusivity and uniqueness.

"Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground," the festival's founder Perry Farrell said. "The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East."