MC Recommends: A boutique stay in Jaipur, and Dave Broom's latest whisky bookThis week in MC Recommends: Villa Palladio in Jaipur; a story of Scotch whisky, told through stories of the land, culture, and craft that birthed it; a luxury watch that riffs off Porsche's 911 Dakar; the smell of Delhi winters bottled by a home-grown perfume maker; and a mountain bike with RockShox suspension and SRAM Eagle drivetrain.
MC Recommends: Last-minute holiday gifting guide for Christmas and New Year 2023And yet another year has come to pass! A year that was all about living life with a renewed sense of awareness, hope, purpose and meaning, in the aftermath of the pandemic years. So, as the curtain draws on 2022, and we gear up to celebrate Christmas day after tomorrow and usher in a brand new year next weekend, we bring you a curated list of last-minute gift ideas from conscious homegrown brands. Take your pick and make it a joyous holiday for your dear ones. 'Tis the season, after all!