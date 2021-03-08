Kareena Kapoor shares first glimpse of newborn son on Women's Day, posts empowering message

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts first picture with her newborn son.

As the world is celebrating International Women’s Day 2021 on March 8, Bollywood too is at the forefront to acknowledge the contribution made by women. To the delight of her fans, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first photo of her second child.

In the black-and-white picture that the 40-year-old actress posted on her Instagram, her newborn son is seen resting on her shoulder while she clicks a selfie. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay."

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child on February 21. They are also parents to a four-year-old son named Taimur.

The news was shared online by Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

"She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told news agency PTI.

The couple, in August 2020, announced that they were expecting their second child. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well-wishers for their support.