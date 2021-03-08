English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares first glimpse of newborn son on Women's Day, posts empowering message

In the black-and-white picture that Kareena Kapoor Khan posted on her Instagram, her newborn son is seen resting on her shoulder while she clicks a selfie.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan posts first picture with her newborn son.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts first picture with her newborn son.


As the world is celebrating International Women’s Day 2021 on March 8, Bollywood too is at the forefront to acknowledge the contribution made by women. To the delight of her fans, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first photo of her second child.

In the black-and-white picture that the 40-year-old actress posted on her Instagram, her newborn son is seen resting on her shoulder while she clicks a selfie. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay."

Check out her post here:

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child on February 21. They are also parents to a four-year-old son named Taimur.

Close

Related stories

The news was shared online by Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

"She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told news agency PTI.

The couple, in August 2020, announced that they were expecting their second child. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well-wishers for their support.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Womens Day 2021
first published: Mar 8, 2021 05:25 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.