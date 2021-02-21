MARKET NEWS

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali welcome son, Taimur now has a baby brother

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Moneycontrol News
February 21, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed a baby boy, their second child, on February 21. Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, gave birth around 9 am.

The news was shared online by Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

"She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told news agency PTI.

The couple, in August 2020, announced that they were expecting their second child. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well wishers for their support.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.

Kareena, 40, delivered their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The toddler, now four years old, has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Saif, 49, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship.

He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Kareena Kapoor #Saif Ali Khan
first published: Feb 21, 2021 11:28 am

