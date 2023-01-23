James Cameron becomes only director to have 3 movies in the $2 billion club

Director James Cameron’s sci-fi drama “Avatar: The Way of Water” crossed the $2 billion mark globally in box office collections making him the only director to helm three films to cross such massive figures.
Cameron's other two films that have crossed $2 billion at the worldwide box office include the original "Avatar" (2009), which is number one of all-time, with $2.923 billion on a $237 million budget and "Titanic" (1997) with 2.195 billion against a budget of $200 million.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” was made on a budget of $350-460 million. By crossing $2 billion last weekend, the movie is now the sixth highest grossing movie ever.
While it took the original Avatar 47 days to reach the $2 billion mark, Avatar 2 did it in 37. It took Titanic over 5,000 days to bring in $2 billion. Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Avengers: Endgame” crossed the magic number in just 11 days, the fastest to do so.