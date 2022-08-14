India@75 | 75 people to watch in the south film industry right now

18

Aditi Shankar – Actor: Aditi is the daughter of ace director Shankar and having grown up seeing her father make films with the best in the film business, a lot is expected from her. She has just completed a film with Karthi and her next is with Sivakarthikeyan so she is on a roll. How well she does on screen and whether she keeps the Shankar surname flying high will be revealed on August 12 when her debut film ‘Viruman’ releases.