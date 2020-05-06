App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India sees double-digit growth in recorded music revenue; T-series tops with five songs and albums

India’s recorded music industry revenues increased to USD 181.4 million (Rs 1,378 crore) in 2019.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

Indian recorded music is making its presence felt on the global music market and the proof of this is the strong growth in traffic across different sources of music like audio OTT (over the top) platforms, video streaming platforms.

According to a recently released IFPI Global Music Report, Indian recorded music industry has witnessed a double-digit growth rate at 18.7 percent in 2019, making India one of the biggest markets in Asia.

India’s recorded music industry revenues increased to USD 181.4 million (Rs 1,378 crore) in 2019.

Close

While India has retained its rank at 15 from last year, it is estimated that the country is likely to break into top 10 music markets globally by 2022.

related news

Amid platforms that offer recorded music, ad-supported audio streams saw 41.6 percent growth last year as compared to 2018. Performance rights, subscription audio streams and video streams saw 22.7 percent, 5.3 percent and 34.8 percent growth respectively.

In terms of numbers, ad-supported audio streams saw an increase in revenue from USD 36.7 million (Rs 279 crore approximately) in 2018 to USD 51.9 million (Rs 394 crore) in 2019. As for video streams, the revenue grew to USD 37.1 million (Rs 282 crore) in 2019 from USD 27.5 million (Rs 209 crore) in 2018.

Performance rights grew from USD 15.1 million (Rs 114 crore) in 2018 to USD 18.5 million (Rs 140 crore) last year.

The report also mentioned the top songs from the Indian market in 2019 which includes Dhvani Bhanushali’s Vaaste, Rowdy Baby, Filhaal, O Saki Saki, Ve Maahi, among others.

What is interesting is that among the top 10 songs, as many as five songs belong to T-Series music label.

Also, in the top 10 albums list of 2019, Bhushan Kumar's company five entries. Luka Chuppi and Kabir Singh stand at rank one and two respectively. Other albums in the top 10 list that belong to T-series include Batla House, Bharat and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

If we go by Deloitte’s 2019 report titled Economic impact of the recorded music industry in India, the industry directly provides employment to 1,460 people.

Beyond the direct employment, there are members of the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) societies. These members are firms and individuals registered with the respective societies. The IPRS has 4,164 registered members, including authors, composers and owner publishers. PPL has 325 registered members.

Hence, the growth recorded by the music industry paints a bright picture for all those involved in creating music.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Entertainment

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.