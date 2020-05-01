In emotional post, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa opens up about 'only grudge' against him

The opening lines of the poignant letter shared on Twitter from the actor’s official Twitter handle discusses how it would be unfair for them to talk about Irrfan’s demise as a personal loss, when the whole world is mourning him.
Two days after the demise of critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, his wife and two sons, penned an emotional open letter about their journey with him.
The opening lines of the poignant letter shared on Twitter from the actor’s official Twitter handle discusses how it would be unfair for them to talk about Irrfan’s demise as a personal loss when the whole world is mourning him. It reads: “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain.”
She further wrote: "There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet. Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the uninvited guests happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor's reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance."
