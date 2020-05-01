In emotional post, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa opens up about 'only grudge' against him

Two days after the demise of critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, his wife and two sons, penned an emotional open letter about their journey with him.

The opening lines of the poignant letter shared on Twitter from the actor’s official Twitter handle discusses how it would be unfair for them to talk about Irrfan’s demise as a personal loss when the whole world is mourning him. It reads: “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain.”

She then goes on to say how she holds a "grudge" against her late husband for "spoiling her for life" as his eye for perfection does not let her settle for anything ordinary.

She further wrote: "There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet. Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the uninvited guests happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor's reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance."

Just like the opening lines, the concluding words of the letter will also pull at your heartstrings as Sutapa Sikdar elaborates her plans to plant a ‘raat ki rani’ tree at Irrfan’s grave, which will eventually bloom and spread its fragrance to touch all the souls they prefer to call their family and not just fans.

Adding: "I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them 'wahan nahi, yahan se modo'; but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father's guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm."