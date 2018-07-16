Hollywood continues to consolidate presence in India, Ant-Man and the Wasp earns Rs 19 cr

The year 2018 is proving to be a strong one for Hollywood in India with another franchise getting a warm welcome from the audience. Marvel’s 20th film, Ant-Man and the Wasp has done a business of Rs 19.30 crore in three days of its release.

Ant-Man and the Wasp took the lead after hitting theatres on July 13 along with Bollywood flick Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh. The latter raked in Rs 13.25 crore leaving much to be desired by the third day.

Ant-Man And The Wasp, On the other hand, has thrown a pleasant surprise. The superhero film with minimum publicity brought strong numbers over the weekend, while comfortably surpassing Soorma.

After clocking in Rs 5.50 crore on Friday, Ant-Man witnessed 27 percent growth on July 14 at Rs 7 crore and on day three it collected Rs 6.80 crore.

Hollywood has been able to build a loyal audience base for itself over the years in India and expand it by the day.

Successful films like Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came to the country this year. But Hollywood had more to add to the list, the last big one being Incredibles 2 that recorded the biggest opening weekend for an animated film in India.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp, July looks more promising for Hollywood as two event films -- Mission Impossible: Fall Out and Skyscraper are set to hit the big screen soon.

Releasing on July 27, Mission Impossible is expected to take a good start as it is an established franchise in India. Two factors can help the film record high occupancy over the weekend in multiplexes; it is an action film and stars Tom Cruise in lead.

Skyscraper too is likely to make its presence felt at the Indian box office and being a Dwayne Johnson film it could set the cash registers ringing in the cities. Trade pundits expect the film to open better than Johnson’s last film, Rampage which collected Rs 2.65 crore on its opening day.