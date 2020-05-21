COVID-19 impact | Tamil Nadu allows indoor shooting for TV serials

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted indoor shooting for television serials in non-containment areas.

According to the May 21 order by Tamil Nadu government, television content creators can resume work but with safety and precautions. Conditions and restrictions have also been laid which includes crew control, choosing safe location, among others.

A shooting set cannot have more than 20 people including artistes and technicians.

Shooting can take place in closed-door setup only if the said property is not located in a containment zone. In case of outdoor filming, shooting in public places will not be allowed. However, permission can be given for outdoor filming in rural or town panchayat areas only if such a place is not a containment zone and spectators will not be allowed.

Along with the above restrictions, the crew and other members will have to adhere to social distancing norm as well as safety norms like spraying disinfectant at the location, on vehicles used for filming, cameras, other shooting equipments.

It is a must for actors to wear masks between takes. They can take off the masks when in front of the camera. Regular hand washing and usage of hand sanitizer is mandatory.

Tamil Nadu government earlier this month had also allowed post production but with riders.

Along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala has also allowed post production work.

On May 21, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with artistes and producers from the entertainment industry especially Marathi films, theatre and television via video conferencing.

The meeting comes after FWICE’s (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) request that urged the chief minister to resume post production work.

Thackeray told industry stakeholders that he will consider any action plan proposed by them for reviving shooting and post production activities if it includes physical distancing norms and other precautions.

He also said that rent concessions for those who have erected sets in the Film City will be considered.

