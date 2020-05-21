App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Tamil Nadu allows indoor shooting for TV serials

A shooting set cannot have more than 20 people including artistes and technicians, the Tamil Nadu government May 21 order said.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted indoor shooting for television serials in non-containment areas.

According to the May 21 order by Tamil Nadu government, television content creators can resume work but with safety and precautions. Conditions and restrictions have also been laid which includes crew control, choosing safe location, among others.

A shooting set cannot have more than 20 people including artistes and technicians.

Close

Shooting can take place in closed-door setup only if the said property is not located in a containment zone. In case of outdoor filming, shooting in public places will not be allowed. However, permission can be given for outdoor filming in rural or town panchayat areas only if such a place is not a containment zone and spectators will not be allowed.

related news

Along with the above restrictions, the crew and other members will have to adhere to social distancing norm as well as safety norms like spraying disinfectant at the location, on vehicles used for filming, cameras, other shooting equipments.

It is a must for actors to wear masks between takes. They can take off the masks when in front of the camera. Regular hand washing and usage of hand sanitizer is mandatory.

Tamil Nadu government earlier this month had also allowed post production but with riders.

Along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala has also allowed post production work.

On May 21, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with artistes and producers from the entertainment industry especially Marathi films, theatre and television via video conferencing.

The meeting comes after FWICE’s (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) request that urged the chief minister to resume post production work.

Thackeray told industry stakeholders that he will consider any action plan proposed by them for reviving shooting and post production activities if it includes physical distancing norms and other precautions.

He also said that rent concessions for those who have erected sets in the Film City will be considered.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 05:52 pm

tags #Entertainment

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Early planning helped us to counter lockdown woes: Sumit Rai, Edelweiss Tokio Life CEO

COVID-19 impact | Early planning helped us to counter lockdown woes: Sumit Rai, Edelweiss Tokio Life CEO

US secures 300 million doses of potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

US secures 300 million doses of potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines or customers

Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines or customers

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.