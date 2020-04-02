Coronavirus impact: DD brings back Ramayana, show becomes highest-rated Hindi GEC since 2015

Old classics are back, and how. Doordarshan’s Ramayana has the highest-ever rating among serials on Hindi GECs (general entertainment channels) since 2015, according to latest data released by BARC-Nielsen.

In fact, the show’s evening slot on March 29 garnered all-time high numbers in terms of ratings and viewership by any show in Hindi GEC since 2015.

The show was the highest-rated in urban and megacities.

Over the weekend, Ramayana saw stronger viewership on TV.

On March 28, which was the opening day of the repeat telecast of the show, Ramayana in the morning slot saw 34 million viewers log on to their TV sets to watch the show. The viewership number went up to 45 million viewers on the same day for the evening slot.

The next day on March 29, in the morning slot the show recorded 40 million viewers and in the evening slot as many as 51 million viewers watched the show.

The data also points out an interesting trend, which is growth in the devotional genre.

In week 2 (week starting March 21), devotional/spiritual channels saw 26 percent increase in viewership on TV.

DD brought back old shows like Ramayana and Mahabharat to keep TV audiences entertained during the 21-day lockdown.

Along with this, the state broadcaster is also airing Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Circus and detective show Byomkesh Bakshi.

From first week of April, DD will air shows like Chanakya, Mukesh Khanna-starrer Shaktimaan will have a daily one-hour slot, comedy serial Shriman Shrimati will air in the afternoon slot and Krishna Kali will play in the evening slot daily.

Overall, TV consumption is seeing a surge since the time the lockdown has been announced due to coronavirus spread in India.

Total TV consumption grew by 37 percent from march 21 to March 27 across India.

During this period, highest-ever TV viewing has been recorded at 1.20 trillion minutes.