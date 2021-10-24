MARKET NEWS

Cadbury promotes local businesses with Shah Rukh Khan through AI in its viral Diwali ad

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral overal several social media platforms and garnered over 260,396 views alone on YouTube.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST
Still from Cadbury's viral ‘Not just a Cadbury ad’ video. (Source: Cadbury Celebrations/YouTube)

Still from Cadbury's viral 'Not just a Cadbury ad' video. (Source: Cadbury Celebrations/YouTube)


As Diwali is round the corner, Chocolate maker Cadbury who is known for running successful ad campaigns has launched its latest one with Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan. The ad stars Khan as the brand ambassador of hundreds of local businesses that have been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not just that, the ad titled “Not Just A Cadbury Ad”, used machine learning to recreate the actor’s face and voice to promote local stores.

“This Diwali, we helped hundreds of small businesses by making India’s biggest brand ambassador, their brand ambassador,” the the video continues as it explains how the video can be easily used by business owners to customise their promotion.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral overal several social media platforms and garnered over 260,396 views alone on YouTube.

Netizens praised the brand’s thoughtful initiative and hailed it for promoting small businesses this Diwali.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cadbury #Shah Rukh Khan
