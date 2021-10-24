Cadbury promotes local businesses with Shah Rukh Khan through AI in its viral Diwali ad

Still from Cadbury's viral ‘Not just a Cadbury ad’ video. (Source: Cadbury Celebrations/YouTube)

As Diwali is round the corner, Chocolate maker Cadbury who is known for running successful ad campaigns has launched its latest one with Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan. The ad stars Khan as the brand ambassador of hundreds of local businesses that have been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not just that, the ad titled “Not Just A Cadbury Ad”, used machine learning to recreate the actor’s face and voice to promote local stores.

“This Diwali, we helped hundreds of small businesses by making India’s biggest brand ambassador, their brand ambassador,” the the video continues as it explains how the video can be easily used by business owners to customise their promotion.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral overal several social media platforms and garnered over 260,396 views alone on YouTube.

Netizens praised the brand’s thoughtful initiative and hailed it for promoting small businesses this Diwali.



Such an amazing message delivered by Shah Rukh Khan and Cadbury India, the small stores too deserve a Happy Diwali!!

As SRK said, unki diwali bhi meethi honi chahiye



This new ad of Shah Rukh Khan brought a smile on fans faces

Shah Sir Sherwani Looking So Amazing..

Shah Sir Sherwani Looking So Amazing..

Such an amazing message delivered by Srk and Cadbury India, the small stores too deserve a Happy Diwali!! As SRK said, unki diwali bhi meethi honi chahiye..





Superb @DairyMilkIn @iamsrk

what a use of machine learning to create something so localised; promote small time stores around us - need of the hour post Covid !!


