BR Ambedkar's grandson applauds Radhika Apte's portrayal of Dalit bride in 'Made in Heaven 2'

Radhika Apte played the character of a Dalit bride named Pallavi. (Image: Radhika Apte/Instagram)

One of the episodes out of the seven featured Radhika Apte playing a Dalit bride called Pallavi. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the episode garnered a lot of attention due to its strong message. Even the attention of BR Ambedkar’s grandson and Dalit activist Prakash Ambedkar.

Ambedkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud Apte’s character Pallavi from the fifth episode of the series. He shared two screenshots from it. In one Pallavi was seen saying “Everything is about politics” and the other was the viral still featuring a portrait of Buddha and BR Ambedkar at the Buddhist-Dalit wedding.

“I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi. For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, “Everything is about the politics.” Jai Bhim!” Ambedkar wrote.

See the post here:

The post obviously went viral online and Ghaywan was absolutely elated.

“This is everything! Thank you so much, sir!” he wrote.

Made in Heaven season 1 and 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Dhulipala and Mathur, the series stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi, among others.