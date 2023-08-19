Box office collections: Gadar 2 enters 300 Crore Club, OMG 2 to enter 100 Crore Club

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released on the same day - much like the theatrical release of Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha coincided 22 years ago.

It’s raining biggies at the box office. Week after week there is a successful film being churned out, and that’s terrific news indeed for the theatrical business. Hollywood was producing hit after hit in July, with Oppenheimer and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One scoring centuries and Barbie being a success too. Bollywood's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani joined the party thereafter (July 28 release) and scored a comfortable century.

On August 11, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 embarked on a historic journey that is reminiscent of when Gadar and Lagaan released together and turned out to be successes. Just like what had happened back in 2001, Gadar 2 has now emerged as an all-time blockbuster whereas OMG 2 is a clear hit, with major business coming from multiplexes and select single screens as well.

Gadar 2

Let’s talk about Gadar 2 first. The film has embarked on a record journey as it has entered the 300 Crore Club and that too in mere 8 days. The film made in excess of Rs 40 crore on Day 1, then went on to have two days where it scored half centuries, and ever since has been collecting consistently. The terrific run can well be seen from the fact that even on its second Friday, the film ended up netting Rs 20.50 crore, a number that no other film barring Pathaan or Gadar 2 itself has managed on its opening day so far this year. Currently standing at Rs 305.13 crore, the film is now pacing up well for an entry into the 400 Crore Club, possibly as early as a week from now.

OMG 2

OMG 2, meanwhile, is gearing for its 100 Crore Club entry celebrations, with Rs 91.08 crore already in its kitty. The film did well in its first week despite facing a hurricane like Gadar 2. In fact, within a week it had surpassed the entire lifetime collections of the first instalment of OMG. Hereafter, it has a job in hand to stay stable during the second week as that would be the difference between whether it just about reaches the Rs 135 crore mark or makes a dash towards Rs 150 crore in lifetime earnings. For Akshay Kumar, this is a sweetly timed success as the actor has around 4-5 more films lined up for release and one can now expect him to start planning their calendar well.

Ghoomer

New release Ghoomer is currently a distant third due to the kind of run that last week's releases have been enjoying. This Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer managed just Rs 1 crore* on opening day on restricted screens and shows. Director R. Balki's film will have to contend with continuing chatter around Gadar 2 and OMG 2, even as it relies on word of mouth to do the trick, since the critical acclaim is there and all it needs is audiences to start talking about it much more aggressively.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources