English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Binge-watching guide: 5 shows to enjoy this weekend

    Top recommendations for your weekend entertainment.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
    Margaret Qualley in 'Maid' (Image credit: @Netflix/Twitter)

    Margaret Qualley in 'Maid' (Image credit: @Netflix/Twitter)


    The weekend is here and we have just the right recommendations for your binge session. From true crime shows to heartfelt dramas, here are the shows you can watch on yours days off.

    Virgin River

    (Image credit: Virgin River/Facebook)

    (Image credit: Virgin River/Facebook)

    Virgin River delves into the life of a nurse who moves from Los Angeles to a remote Californian town in hopes of starting afresh. Watch this feel-good show starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson on Netflix.

    Maid

    Close

    Related stories

    (Image credit: (Image credit: @Netflix/Twitter)

    Netflix limited series Maid has won wide praise for its sensitive portrayal of the struggles of a young single mother. Margaret Qualley bagged a Golden Globe nomination for lead character performance in the show.

     

    Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

    This Netflix docuseries is based on serial killer Chandrakant Jha, who murdered eight people in Delhi between 1998 and 2007.

    ( (Image credit: Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Netflix)

    The Terminal List

    The Terminal List on Amazon Prime stars Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL Commander James Reece who turns to vengeance while investigating the murder of his entire platoon. The series is based on Jack Carr's best-selling novel of the same name.

    @TerminalListPV (Image credit @TerminalListPV/Twitter)

    Extraordinary Attorney Woo 

    K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows the life of an attorney on autistic spectrum, showing how she tackles professional challenges as a newbie at a top law firm.

    extraordinary attorney woo netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Golden Globe #Netflix #Streaming
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 10:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.