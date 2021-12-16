MARKET NEWS

English
Ben Affleck says he started drinking as he 'was trapped' in marriage with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has been in and out of rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction, including in 2001, 2017 and 2018, when he and Jennifer Garner finalised their divorce.

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finalised their divorce in 2018.

Hollywood star Ben Affleck says he struggled with drinking during his marriage to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Monday, Affleck, 49, who is back with former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez now, said he'd started to feel trapped in the marriage with Garner. The former couple raises Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, reported People magazine.

"I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking because I was trapped," the 'Argo' director admitted to Howard Stern of feeling unhappy in his marriage to Jennifer Garner, 49. "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Ben Affleck has been in and out of rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction, including in 2001, 2017 and 2018, when he and Garner finalised their divorce.

"The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision We grew apart," Affleck explained.

"We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage."

Affleck is now back with Lopez, with whom the actor rekindled his romance after calling off their engagement in 2004.

 
PTI
Tags: #Ben Affleck #Hollywood #jennifer garner
first published: Dec 16, 2021 10:05 am

