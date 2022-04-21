Akshay Kumar says no longer associated with pan masala brand: 'I am sorry'

Actor Akshay Kumar faced backlash for appearing in a Vimal Elaichi ad.

Actor Akshay Kumar has announced that he will no longer be associated with pan masala brand Vimal, after facing backlash on social media.

Akshay Kumar, a well-known health and fitness enthusiast, had been criticised for promoting tobacco products after Vimal Elaichi teased an ad featuring him earlier this month.

In a statement posted on Twitter on April 21, Kumar apologised to his fans.

“Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me,” the actor wrote. “While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi.”

Kumar said he will donate the fee he earned from Vimal to “a worthy cause”.

“The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

On April 13, Vimal Elaichi had released an ad showing actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn talking about a new “Khiladi” -- a reference to Kumar's breakthrough action hero role.

Social media users were not happy with the news of Kumar coming on board to endorse Vimal. They dug out out old videos of Kumar urging his co-actors no to endorse pan masala/gutkha brands.

"If there'll be awards for hypocrisy,

Akshay Kumar

will take them all," a Twitter user had said. "Three

years back Akshay said 'I'm getting many big offers to endorse tobacco products but I refuse, I care about the health of people'. But today he Joined

Vimal

universe for money."





