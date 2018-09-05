After China, Hindi Medium now winning hearts in Hong Kong with business worth Rs 1.6 crore

Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium, which is a quirky social comment on the education system, is spreading its magic in Hong Kong and gaining momentum in the market with each passing day.

The film started its business in the country on a strong note, minting Rs 21.16 lakh at the box office. The film released on September 1 and, since then, has collected Rs 1.61 crore. The collections are better as the film has received limited number of shows in Hong Kong.

Around 63 shows of Hindi Medium are running in the theatres of Hong Kong in 47 locations and it is making the maximum use of this visibility.

Before hitting the theatres, the film was opened for preview screening and it took Rs 45.21 lakh on its first two days at the Hong Kong box office.

Just a few months ago, Hindi Medium had been released in China and the satirical take on the Indian education system was well received in the neighbouring country.

Moviegoers in China were so pumped about Hindi Medium that the film made Rs 5.30 crore in ticket sales. The film had considerable competition from big-budget Hollywood films like Ready Player One, but it stood strong at the box office.

Hindi Medium began its China journey with an opening figure of Rs 24.86 crore and, in two days, the film amassed Rs 50 crore with day 2 earnings at Rs 41.15 crore. By the third day, Hindi Medium left the Rs 100-crore mark in the dust after it collected Rs 39.51 crore, taking the China collections to approximately Rs 102.29 crore.