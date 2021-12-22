92-foot-tall Vincent Van Gogh hot air balloon sets sail across Hollywood

The massive balloon is in the style of one of Van Gogh's famous self-portraits. (Image credit: Screenshot from video)

A hot air balloon in the shape of Vincent Van Gogh's head popped up in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles on Monday morning. According to the balloon's owners, it's part of a promotion for the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles.

The 92-foot-tall balloon is in the style of one of Van Gogh's famous self-portraits.

The flight of the balloon commemorated the exhibit's successful celebration of over 4 million visitors who have entered the world of one of the most iconic artists of all time throughout 2020.

"We have truly felt the love from Los Angeles, and bringing the balloon here felt like the best way to celebrate this larger than life exhibit. What better way to bring him to life than with this balloon overlooking the infamous Hollywood sign" said Vito Iaia, co-producer of Impact Museums.

"Vincent's flights in recent months have delighted locals as well as social media users across North America," said Corey Ross, co-producer of Immersive Van Gogh. "We have now seen him fly over several iconic cities on the continent, including Chicago and Toronto, and are ending with our stop in Los Angeles. For Vincent, the sky is truly the limit."

Due to its popularity, Immersive Van Gogh's run in Los Angeles has been extended to March 2022. The event invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of post-Impressionist master Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination.