MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

92-foot-tall Vincent Van Gogh hot air balloon sets sail across Hollywood

According to the balloon's owners, it's part of a promotion for the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
The massive balloon is in the style of one of Van Gogh's famous self-portraits. (Image credit: Screenshot from video)

The massive balloon is in the style of one of Van Gogh's famous self-portraits. (Image credit: Screenshot from video)

A hot air balloon in the shape of Vincent Van Gogh's head popped up in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles on Monday morning. According to the balloon's owners, it's part of a promotion for the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles.

The 92-foot-tall balloon is in the style of one of Van Gogh's famous self-portraits.

The flight of the balloon commemorated the exhibit's successful celebration of over 4 million visitors who have entered the world of one of the most iconic artists of all time throughout 2020.

"We have truly felt the love from Los Angeles, and bringing the balloon here felt like the best way to celebrate this larger than life exhibit. What better way to bring him to life than with this balloon overlooking the infamous Hollywood sign" said Vito Iaia, co-producer of Impact Museums.

Read more: World famous paintings with hidden messages: What artists like Leonardo da Vinci, Van Gogh left for us to decode

"Vincent's flights in recent months have delighted locals as well as social media users across North America," said Corey Ross, co-producer of Immersive Van Gogh. "We have now seen him fly over several iconic cities on the continent, including Chicago and Toronto, and are ending with our stop in Los Angeles. For Vincent, the sky is truly the limit."

Due to its popularity, Immersive Van Gogh's run in Los Angeles has been extended to March 2022. The event invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of post-Impressionist master Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination.

Read more: Pistol that Van Gogh used to shoot himself sells for $145,000
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Hollywood #Immersive Van Gogh #Los Angeles #Van Gogh #Van Gogh balloon #Vincent Van Gogh
first published: Dec 22, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.