Elon Musk’s date to the Met Gala was… no, not Grimes

Elon Musk made an appearance at the Met Gala in New York on Monday.

Asked as to why one of the world’s richest person, who is “so tapped into so much that is going on in the world today,” would make time for the Met Gala, Elon Musk had the sweetest response. “My mom wanted to come, so I brought my mom. That’s the reason,” he told an Entertainment Tonight reporter at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.

Hundreds of A-listers dressed to the theme of "gilded glamour" gathered Monday evening in New York for the annual Met Gala extravaganza known as "the party of the year."

Among some 400 famous names from the worlds of music, film, fashion, sports, there was Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk in his first public appearance since he struck a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Musk’s date to the biggest night in fashion – his mother Maye Musk.

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith on the carpet the the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Elon Musk defended his acquisition of Twitter. He was asked about critics who have argued that $44 billion could have been better spent philanthropically, rather than on acquiring Twitter.

"I do do a lot of things philanthropically,” said Musk. "Really, my companies are intended to do good for the future of humanity. With Tesla trying to accelerate the advances in sustainable transport and energy and SpaceX is providing internet to the lesser served people of the world."

He added that Starlink terminals also provided internet to people in Ukraine.

Elon Musk, 50, was asked how he made time to attend the Met Gala with all that is happening in his professional life. His mother, Maye Musk, 74, chimed in: “I wanted to come.”

“Yeah,” Elon Musk agreed, laughing. “My mom wanted to come, so I I brought my mom! That is the whole reason.”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

The interview has racked up over 1.3 million views on Twitter. Musk himself responded to it with a laughing face emoji.

This is not the only Elon Musk at Met Gala video that is going viral online. Another shows the tech billionaire getting goofy on the red carpet.



My entire net worth is in hands of this man @elonmusk #TSLA pic.twitter.com/64YL1EYimi — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 3, 2022



Musk looked sharp in a classic black tux, while his mother, a model, opted for a velvet Dior dress with Chopard jewellery.

The Tesla chief has attended the Met Gala with his mother several times in the past as well. His date in 2018, though, was singer Grimes, with whom he shares two children.





