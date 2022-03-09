Elon Musk's conspiracy theory tweet on Bitcoin founder 'Satoshi Nakamoto' is viral

Elon Musk's tweet on Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin, sent Twitter into a conspiracy theory overdrive.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has added fuel to fire with his tweet on Bitcoin developer ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’. Musk, a cryptocurrency endorser, tweeted that the pseudonym used by the person/persons who created Bitcoin, is just a parts of brand names sewn together.

Musk shared a photo that had the names of the brands Samsung, Toshiba, Nakamichi and Motorola lined up. Circles pointed out chunks from these names ‘Sa’ from Samsung, ‘To’ from Toshiba, ‘Naka’ from Nakamichi and ‘Moto’ from Motorola indicating that the pseudonym ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ is just bits and parts of brand names put together.

Several people have claimed to be ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’, the famed Japanese coder and developer, but the identity was never confirmed. Nakamoto began writing the code for Bitcoin in 2007 and was active in the development till 2011. Speculations are rife that despite the Japanese pseudonym, Nakamoto is possibly not Japanese and may also be a team and not just one individual.

Twitter users had a field day after Elon Musk’s tweet on Nakamoto with many pitching their theories too.



Elon is Satoshi

— The Moon (@TheMoonCarl) March 9, 2022



Imagine @elonmusk just comes out and says he’s Satoshi…..

— David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) March 9, 2022



Not true. A friend sent me part of a BTC a few years, but I don’t know where it is.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2017



Elon is this you and Satoshi Nakamoto? pic.twitter.com/2A6eZ8knEg

— Dippudo (@dippudo) March 9, 2022

Dogecoin creator who goes by the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto and has a verified Twitter account commented: “Woa the creator of bitcoin is half Japanese, a quarter Korean and a quarter American.”Many, including YouTuber The Moon Carl, floated the theory that Elon is Satoshi.In 2017, speculations arose whether Elon Musk is in fact Satoshi Nakamoto . The SpaceX and Tesla chief rubbished the rumours with a tweet.See a few more hilarious comments below:

Nakamoto’s native-level use of English during interactions has given rise to theories that he may not be Japanese. In 2010, Nakamoto gave up control of the Bitcoin source code repository, transferred several related domains to various prominent members of the bitcoin community, and stopped his recognised involvement in the project.

Nakamoto owns between 750,000 and 1,100,000 bitcoin making him a billionaire and one of the richest people on the planet.