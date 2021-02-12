MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Elon Musk, the 'dark lord', says he's an alien in reply to CRED owner Kunal Shah's tweet

The SpaceX chief was responding to a question by Indian entrepreneur and founder of credit payments app CRED, Kunal Shah.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 10:24 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters


Billionaire Elon Musk has once again caused a stir with his tweet, wherein he claims to be an alien!

After pushing up the prices of stocks of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and making 'Doge memes' a reported phenomenon, the Tesla CEO seems to be back with his latest bombshell.

The SpaceX chief was responding to a question by an Indian entrepreneur and founder of credit payments app CRED, Kunal Shah.

All Shah wanted to know was how the eccentric billionaire at the helm of some of the biggest companies in the world, has kept it together, with the immense workload.

The CRED founder beseeched Musk as the 'Dark Lord' and called on him to respond to his queries.

And Shah got his answer, with Musk's three worded reply- 'I'm an alien'.

Musk is a space fanatic and his plans to colonise the red planet are well known to all. His humor is quite dank and absurd and these day's his tweets have been coined with the term 'musk effect'. Every stock the man has tweeted in the past few days and months has shot up the roof, be it Gamestop or Bitcoin.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Elon Musk #Kunal Shah CRED #Trending News
first published: Feb 12, 2021 10:24 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.