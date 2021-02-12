Elon Musk, the 'dark lord', says he's an alien in reply to CRED owner Kunal Shah's tweet

Image: Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again caused a stir with his tweet, wherein he claims to be an alien!

After pushing up the prices of stocks of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and making 'Doge memes' a reported phenomenon, the Tesla CEO seems to be back with his latest bombshell.

The SpaceX chief was responding to a question by an Indian entrepreneur and founder of credit payments app CRED, Kunal Shah.

All Shah wanted to know was how the eccentric billionaire at the helm of some of the biggest companies in the world, has kept it together, with the immense workload.

The CRED founder beseeched Musk as the 'Dark Lord' and called on him to respond to his queries.

And Shah got his answer, with Musk's three worded reply- 'I'm an alien'.



I’m an alien — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2021

Musk is a space fanatic and his plans to colonise the red planet are well known to all. His humor is quite dank and absurd and these day's his tweets have been coined with the term 'musk effect'. Every stock the man has tweeted in the past few days and months has shot up the roof, be it Gamestop or Bitcoin.