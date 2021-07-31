MARKET NEWS

Elon Musk slams Apple and sides with Epic, calls 30% store fees unfair

Elon Musk says that Apple charging 30% for zero incremental work is unfair

July 31, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST

Elon Musk tweeted out in support for Epic Games in the ongoing Apple and Epic lawsuit where the Fortnite maker alleged that the Cupertino technology giant was using its popular App Store as an illegal monopoly and took a 30 percent cut on every sale on its digital storefront.

Musk continued his train of thought by saying that he likes and uses Apple products but the 30 percent fees "for doing zero incremental work" was unreasonable.

He also tweeted to say that competitive pressure would keep this in check but since Apple and Google had the biggest mobile operating systems in the world, they were basically a duopoly. He also said that Apple hides the 30 percent sales tax it charges from the users because there would be an outcry if it were made public.

Elon Musk criticised Apple a few days ago on an earnings call for Tesla saying that the company has created a "walled garden" to quash competition.

Tags: #Apple #Apple Lawsuit #Apple vs Epic #EPIC
