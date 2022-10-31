Elon Musk says Twitter board 'deliberately' hid this evidence from court

Screengrabs of the chat messages shared by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk on Monday shared "evidence" of “fraudulent metrics” in Twitter's practices and accused the board of hiding this evidence from court. The new head of the micro-blogging site tweeted chat messages sent by a Twitter's Head of Safety and Integrity Yoel Roth.



"Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court. Stay tuned, more to come... (sic)," Musk tweeted.

Roth's messages were May 17, a month after Elon Musk announced his plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion and only days after he spoke up about the alleged problem of bots on the site.

In the message, Roth said, "The message sent by Yoel Roth states, “But also lol if Amir continues to BS me my escalation route is ‘Amir's OKRS are entirely based on fraudulent metrics and he doesn't care and may actively be trying to hide the ball'.... Literally doing what Elon is accusing us of doing."

While the "Chief Twit" promised there's more "evidence" coming up, when Twitter users questioned Roth's integrity, he was also quick to defend him.

When user Liz Wheeler called Yoel Roth a "nasty individual", Musk made his support of the Twitter executive loud and clear.

"We’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs," he tweeted.



Meanwhile, there are also reports of Twitter planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Under the plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.

Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7 to launch the feature or they will be fired, as per The Verge report.