Elon Musk gets an email on 'how to be a good manager' course from Twitter. His response

Two days after Elon Musk took control of Twitter and became the "Chief Twit" (according to his bio), he received an email from the company, asking him to enroll for a course on "how to be a good manager". The email, although auto-generated, gave him 30 days to finish the mandatory course.

In a screenshot of the email shared by the world's richest person, the "M101" course covers "what it means to b a good manager at Twitter by showing you how to create opportunities for impact, help your Tweeps grow their careers and demonstrate care for your team".



Responding to the email, Elon Musk tweeted with laughing emoticons: "Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated."

He also added that "a mere 30 days" was insufficient to "learn this priceless information" -- nit without sarcasm.

Further, when a Twitter user asked the tech billionaire if he wants to be the CEO for "some time", Musk said, "My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is."

He has from the outset spoken about his plans to loosen the micro-blogging platform's content moderation rules. He alluded to that in his first tweet about the Twitter takeover since the deal closed. "The bird is freed," he wrote.

Musk's initial moves at Twitter's helm included firing chief executive Parag Agrawal, who went to court to hold the Tesla CEO to the terms of a takeover deal he had tried to escape, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources.