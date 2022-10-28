Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives: US media

Representative image

Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media reported late Thursday, hours before the deadline for the billionaire to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network.

Musk's initial moves at Twitter's helm included firing chief executive Parag Agrawal, who went to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal he had tried to escape, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources.

Musk had a court-imposed Friday deadline to complete the Twitter deal he inked in April.