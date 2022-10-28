English
    Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives: US media

    Musk's initial moves at Twitter's helm included firing chief executive Parag Agrawal, who went to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal he had tried to escape, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources.

    AFP
    October 28, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST
    Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media reported late Thursday, hours before the deadline for the billionaire to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network.

    Musk had a court-imposed Friday deadline to complete the Twitter deal he inked in April.
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 06:34 am
