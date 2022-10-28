English
    Elon Musk after becoming Twitter boss: ‘The bird is freed’

    Elon Musk is expected to loosen Twitter's content moderation rules and usher in other big changes.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 28, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

    Elon Musk, Twitter's new boss, has from the outset spoken about his plans to loosen the platform's content moderation rules.

    He alluded to that in his first tweet about the Twitter takeover since the deal closed.

    "The bird is freed," he wrote, getting thousands of retweets and likes within just minutes.

     

    Close

    The announcement that Elon Musk's deal to acquire Twitter was complete came earlier in the day. So did reports that CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives would be departing.

    Musk is expected to usher in drastic changes at Twitter, causing concern that his plan to reduce safeguards on the platform would lead to a rise in misinformation and harassment.

    The billionaire has himself said  Twitter "cannot become a free-for-all hellscape" people can write anything without fear of consequences. So it is to be seen how he will achieve this balancing act.

    Soon after Musk's takeover , far-right users made comments like  "masks don't work", news agency AFP reported.
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:57 am
