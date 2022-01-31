MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk offered teen $5,000 to delete Twitter account tracking his private jet. What happened next

    Jack Sweeney, 19, runs a Twitter account called Elon Musk's Jet that gives real-time updates on Musk’s private jet using a bot.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Elon Musk reportedly offered Jack Sweeney $5,000 to delete the Twitter account.

    Elon Musk reportedly offered Jack Sweeney $5,000 to delete the Twitter account.

    A teenager in Texas, US, has reportedly rejected billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to pay him $5,000 to delete a Twitter account that tracks the Tesla and SpaceX chief’s private jet.

    Jack Sweeney, 19, runs a Twitter account called Elon Musk's Jet that gives real-time updates on Musk’s private jet using a bot. The account gives the flight map, where the jet landed, at what time and the duration of the flight. The account has over 1.97 lakh followers.

    In November 2021, Elon Musk sent Sweeney a late-night Direct Message on Twitter. “Can you take this down? It is a security risk,” he asked the teenager, according to a report by Protocol. Follwing a brief exchange, Musk offered him $5,000 to delete the account in order to prevent “crazy people” from tracking his location.

    The teenager, who has over 13,000 Twitter followers, wasn’t satisfied with Musk’s offer, and demanded $50,000.

    “Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3,” Sweeney reportedly asked Musk who overtook Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person in 2021.

    Close

    Related stories

    “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” Musk told him.

    In their latest exchange on January 19, Musk told him that it didn't feel right "to pay to shut this down”, reported CNN Business that viewed the messages.

    "Options other than remuneration like an internship would make taking it down a lot easier," Sweeney reportedly replied.

    Musk, among the most active business leaders on Twitter, has over 72 million followers on the platform and regularly tweets his thoughts on topical issues.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Jack Sweeney #Twitter
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 11:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.