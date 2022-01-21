MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

With Tamil Nadu officer's video of a playing ape, Elon Musk is reminded of his son

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has a toddler son, X Æ A-Xii, with Canadian singer Grimes. He has five other children from a previous marriage.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST
Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020. The child's unusual name had left many people scratching their heads.

Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020. The child's unusual name had left many people scratching their heads.


A video on Twitter of a little ape frolicking in a bed of straws reminded Tesla boss Elon Musk of his toddler son X Æ A-Xii.

The video was tweeted in 2020 by Indian Administrative Services officer Supriya Sahu, Tamil Nadu’s additional chief secretary for environment, climate change and forests.

On Thursday, a Twitter account holder named Massimo, an engineer, re-shared the video along with the soft copy of a book titled “The Nature of Play: Great Apes and Humans”.

“This clip shared by @supriyasahuias in 2020 is a brilliant example of how play is totally shared by great apes and humans: not only gorillas and other primates play, but they do it just like us,” he added.

In response, Musk said: “Baby X is just like this haha.” The Tesla CEO’s reply got two smiling-face emoticons from Sahu.

Musk’s son with Canadian singer Grimes was born in May 2020. The child’s unusual name had left many people scratching their heads. The name is pronounced “X Ash A 12”.

Grimes had elaborated on the child’s name in a tweet.  “X, the unknown variable, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and/or Artificial intelligence," she had said.

The singer had added that "A" represented "Archangel", which is her favourite song.

Grimes had also said that "12" in the child's name was a  tribute to CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane.

The law in California does not permit the use of numbers on birth certificates so the couple changed “12” to its roman form.

Musk, who is among the wealthiest people in the world, has five other children with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #apes #Elon Musk #Grimes
first published: Jan 21, 2022 04:43 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.