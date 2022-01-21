With Tamil Nadu officer's video of a playing ape, Elon Musk is reminded of his son

Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020. The child's unusual name had left many people scratching their heads.

A video on Twitter of a little ape frolicking in a bed of straws reminded Tesla boss Elon Musk of his toddler son X Æ A-Xii.

The video was tweeted in 2020 by Indian Administrative Services officer Supriya Sahu, Tamil Nadu’s additional chief secretary for environment, climate change and forests.

On Thursday, a Twitter account holder named Massimo, an engineer, re-shared the video along with the soft copy of a book titled “The Nature of Play: Great Apes and Humans”.

“This clip shared by @supriyasahuias in 2020 is a brilliant example of how play is totally shared by great apes and humans: not only gorillas and other primates play, but they do it just like us,” he added.

In response, Musk said: “Baby X is just like this haha.” The Tesla CEO’s reply got two smiling-face emoticons from Sahu.

Musk’s son with Canadian singer Grimes was born in May 2020. The child’s unusual name had left many people scratching their heads. The name is pronounced “X Ash A 12”.

Grimes had elaborated on the child’s name in a tweet. “X, the unknown variable, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and/or Artificial intelligence," she had said.

The singer had added that "A" represented "Archangel", which is her favourite song.

Grimes had also said that "12" in the child's name was a tribute to CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane.

The law in California does not permit the use of numbers on birth certificates so the couple changed “12” to its roman form.

Musk, who is among the wealthiest people in the world, has five other children with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.