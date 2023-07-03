Elderly couple's recreation of 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' in Mumbai goes viral. Anand Mahindra shares video

The elderly couple recreated the iconic song at the exact locations in Mumbai. (Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

Let’s face it. Life was way simpler back then. No hustle culture and social media, just pure emotions and a zest for life. Even love was so pure and innocent. There is something about the old-school love that cannot be achieved nowadays. However, we do have a video for you that might just give you a glimpse of the same. So, an elderly couple recreated the popular song Rimjhim Gire Sawan and it has spread like wildfire on the internet.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra. In the clip, an elderly couple can be seen recreating the iconic song featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee. The couple did so at the exact locations and while it was raining in Mumbai. Well, their enthusiasm is too good to miss out.

“This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be,” Mahindra captioned the post.



Well, social media users were completely bowled over by the elderly couple and showered their love in the comments section.

“Beautiful! You reminded me of my maternal and paternal grandparents. I miss them!” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “They’re in such a great shape both mentally and physically so they’re able to enjoy this day! What a blessed couple!”

“Truly amazing, this is going viral worldwide,” a third user wrote.

Rimjhim Gire Sawan was crooned by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The song was from the 1979 film Manzil and the music was given by RD Burman.