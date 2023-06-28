Eid ul-Adha 2023: Bakra Eid wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, pics and images

Eid Al-Adha will be observed in India on June 29

Eid Al Adha or Bakra Eid will be celebrated in India on June 29 this year. The festival of sacrifice is one of the major festivals of Islam, along with Eid Al Fitar. Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha on the tenth day of the month of Dhu al-Hijja. On this day, devotees offer prayers, sacrifice an animal and distribute food among the needy. The day is typically marked with visits to close friends and family members. While countries like Singapore, Morocco, Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan will also observe Eid al-Adha on June 29, Saudi Arabia will celebrate the festival of sacrifice on June 28.

Here are some Eid Al Adha wishes, messages, quotes, greetings and images you can share with your loved ones:

May the festival of Eid bring you peace, prosperity and joy. Eid Mubarak.

Wishing you a blessed Eid filled with the spirit of sacrifice, unity, and gratitude.

On this blessed day, let us remember those less fortunate and extend a helping hand to those in need. May our acts of kindness and generosity make a difference in their lives, spreading compassion and joy. Eid Mubarak.

Keep Allah in your prayers as you celebrate this auspicious festival of Eid.

Eid Mubarak: A picture to share with your loved ones on Eid ul-Adha

May this day remind us of the values of sacrifice, generosity, and unity that lie at the core of Islam. Eid Mubarak.

May the festival of sacrifice inspire you to always do better, help others and strive to be good.

On this auspicious day, I keep you in my prayers and ask Allah to shower you with blessings. Eid Mubarak!

On this Eid, pray that Allah accepts your sacrifice, helps you in your struggles and forgives your sins.

Eid al-Adha 2023: Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones

Eid Mubarak! As the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha dawns upon us, I pray this festival brings you an abundance of happiness, peace, and blessings.

May the spirit of Eid fill your home with love and laughter, and may the feasts shared be filled with delicious delights and the warmth of companionship.

I hope Eid ul-Adha is safe and joyous for you and your loved ones.

May Allah shower His blessings upon you on the festival of Eid

Tamanna aapki sab poori ho jaaye

Ho aapka mukaddar itna roshan

Ki aameen kehne se pehle hi dua aapki qubool ho jaayeEid Mubarak!

Saji hai rangon ki mehfil har tarafAapko hamari taraf se Bakrid mubarak