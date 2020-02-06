ED unearths links between Shaheen Bagh and extremist Islamist group PFI: Report

Two days ahead of the hotly contested Delhi Assembly election, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a report establishing links between the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Shaheen Bagh protests. The report was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs on February 6.

The extremist Islamic organisation was being probed by the investigating agency for allegedly funding the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. It had come under the scanner over the timing of financial transactions, none of which could be explained by the PFI members who were questioned.

On December 12, the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after being passed by Parliament. Interestingly, the transactions were made after the Cabinet had cleared CAB on December 4, India Today reported.

As per the ED report, Rs 120.5 crore was credited to 73 bank accounts that was maintained by PFI and its related entity -- Rehab India Foundation. Most of these transactions were reportedly done via cash deposits.



#Alert – Exclusive details of ED report on PFI link to Shaheen Bagh protest.

₹120.5 crore credited in 73 bank accounts: ED report. Ashish Mehrishi with details. | #CitizenshipShowdown pic.twitter.com/jW5L9fv7jv — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 6, 2020

It also mentions how several withdrawals were carried out from PFI accounts, that too just before the protesters started taking to streets, News18 reported.

The ED had been grilling PFI’s Delhi head Mohammed Parvez Ahmed, who said he was in regular touch with Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh over phone calls and WhatsApp. He had been in talks with Congress leader Udit Raj (former BJP leader) and Bhim Army also – both being organisations that have opposed the new citizenship law.

It is not known yet why the extremist leader was in touch with the politicians or why and from where the donations have been coming in. Further action based on the report will be taken by the MHA as a new possibly political angle emerges in the Shaheen Bagh/ anti-CAA protests controversy in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh has responded to the allegations asking why no one investigated the proof and photos submitted by AAP. He added: "Just wait, there are three days left for the Delhi Assembly elections. Let us see what else the Bharatiya Janata Party has to say."

AAP's national convenor and incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, asked the probing agency why they have not arrested Singh yet despite having proof of his links to PFI. He said: "Why is the ED only submitting and leaking the report when they could send Singh to jail for the next 20 years."