App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED unearths links between Shaheen Bagh and extremist Islamist group PFI: Report

In the report submitted to the MHA, the Enforcement Directorate said it has found that the Delhi head of PFI was in regular touch with AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Congress leader Udit Raj, and the Bhim Army

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Two days ahead of the hotly contested Delhi Assembly election, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a report establishing links between the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Shaheen Bagh protests. The report was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs on February 6.

The extremist Islamic organisation was being probed by the investigating agency for allegedly funding the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. It had come under the scanner over the timing of financial transactions, none of which could be explained by the PFI members who were questioned.

On December 12, the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after being passed by Parliament. Interestingly, the transactions were made after the Cabinet had cleared CAB on December 4, India Today reported.

Close

As per the ED report, Rs 120.5 crore was credited to 73 bank accounts that was maintained by PFI and its related entity -- Rehab India Foundation. Most of these transactions were reportedly done via cash deposits.

related news

It also mentions how several withdrawals were carried out from PFI accounts, that too just before the protesters started taking to streets, News18 reported.

The ED had been grilling PFI’s Delhi head Mohammed Parvez Ahmed, who said he was in regular touch with Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh over phone calls and WhatsApp. He had been in talks with Congress leader Udit Raj (former BJP leader) and Bhim Army also – both being organisations that have opposed the new citizenship law.

It is not known yet why the extremist leader was in touch with the politicians or why and from where the donations have been coming in. Further action based on the report will be taken by the MHA as a new possibly political angle emerges in the Shaheen Bagh/ anti-CAA protests controversy in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh has responded to the allegations asking why no one investigated the proof and photos submitted by AAP. He added: "Just wait, there are three days left for the Delhi Assembly elections. Let us see what else the Bharatiya Janata Party has to say."

AAP's national convenor and incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, asked the probing agency why they have not arrested Singh yet despite having proof of his links to PFI. He said: "Why is the ED only submitting and leaking the report when they could send Singh to jail for the next 20 years."

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #Delhi Assembly election 2020 #Enforcement Directorate (ED) #popular front of india #Shaheen bagh

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.