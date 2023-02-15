Anand Mahindra shares pic of Indian Army doctor with Turkey earthquake survivor: 'Global image of India'

Anand Mahindra expressed his gratitude to Major Bina Tiwari and her family. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday highlighted the efforts undertaken by the Indian forces in earthquake-hit Turkey and shared a photo of a Indian Army doctor with one of the rescued children. The picture, the industrialist said, should be "the global image of India".

"Major Bina Tiwari with a rescued girl in the Hospital opened by the Indian Army in Iskenderun. We have one of the largest armies in the world. They have decades of experience in rescue and peacekeeping operations. This can, and should be, the global image of India," the chairperson of Mahindra Group tweeted.



Major Bina Tiwari with a rescued girl in the Hospital opened by the Indian Army in Iskenderun.

We have one of the largest armies in the world. They have decades of experience in rescue & peacekeeping operations. This can, & should be, the global image of India. #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/ego2HyH0b2

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2023

When Major Bina Tiwari's brother thanked Anand Mahindra for the recognition, the industrialist said, "We are all proud of your family and its army heritage and tradition. Please convey my personal pride and gratitude to your sister."



We are all proud of your family & its army heritage & tradition. Please convey my personal pride & gratitude to your sister. https://t.co/e2LtyQNu1F

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week’s earthquake, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country’s founding 100 years ago.

While the death toll is almost certain to rise even further, many of the tens of thousands of survivors left homeless were still struggling to meet basic needs, like finding shelter from the bitter cold.

Confirmed deaths in Turkey passed those recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939 that killed around 33,000 people.

