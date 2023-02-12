Anand Mahindra lauds Sachin Tendulkar for 'a brilliant tagline' for Pininfarina Battista

Anand Mahindra praised Sachin Tendulkar for inspiring him with a "brilliant" tagline for Battista -- an EV hypercar manufactured by Mahindra-owned Pininfarina and displayed at Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday.
Sachin Tendulkar had not only attended the event, but also taken a ride in the hypercar. Later during the day, the cricket legend tweeted, "The Pininfarina Battista had the perfect answer for 'Are EVs the future?'. It was so fast, we defied time and landed in the future! A wonderful achievement by Anand Mahindra and his team. Heartening to see Indian companies back cutting-edge, world-class automobiles."
Responding to it, the Mahindra Group chairperson wrote, "You just gave us a brilliant tagline for the Battista, Sachin. A car that ‘defies time and lands you in the future!’ Wah! That makes it a Master Blaster on wheels."
You just gave us a brilliant tagline for the #Battista Sachin. A car that ‘defies time & lands you in the future!’ Wah! That makes it a Master Blaster on wheels. And what a pleasure to have you with us today. @sachin_rt https://t.co/ZthdujQUg3
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023
Your cheering for us had us all cheering for you….@sachin_rt https://t.co/MeEabH1GkI