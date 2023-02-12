Anand Mahindra lauds Sachin Tendulkar for 'a brilliant tagline' for Pininfarina Battista

(Left) Sachin Tendulkar takes a ride in Pininfarina Battista. (Right) Sachin Tendulkar, Anand Mahindra and actor Ram Charan share a moment at the Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday. (Image credit: @sachin_rt/Twitter)

Anand Mahindra praised Sachin Tendulkar for inspiring him with a "brilliant" tagline for Battista -- an EV hypercar manufactured by Mahindra-owned Pininfarina and displayed at Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday.

Sachin Tendulkar had not only attended the event, but also taken a ride in the hypercar. Later during the day, the cricket legend tweeted, "The Pininfarina Battista had the perfect answer for 'Are EVs the future?'. It was so fast, we defied time and landed in the future! A wonderful achievement by Anand Mahindra and his team. Heartening to see Indian companies back cutting-edge, world-class automobiles."

Responding to it, the Mahindra Group chairperson wrote, "You just gave us a brilliant tagline for the Battista, Sachin. A car that ‘defies time and lands you in the future!’ Wah! That makes it a Master Blaster on wheels."



You just gave us a brilliant tagline for the #Battista Sachin. A car that ‘defies time & lands you in the future!’ Wah! That makes it a Master Blaster on wheels. And what a pleasure to have you with us today. @sachin_rt https://t.co/ZthdujQUg3

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

Described as “the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever built”, the all-electric Battista can do 0-100 kmph (kilometre per hour) in under 2 seconds, 0-300 kmph in less than 12 seconds, and reach a top speed of around 350 kmph, Autocar India reported. The hypercar is primarily meant for left-hand drive markets and only 150 units of it will ever be made. The Battista costs over $2.2 million (approximately Rs 18 crore) in global markets.

Read More

Tendulkar also shared a few photos clicked during the Hyderabad E-Prix and said that it was a sight to behold for a motorsport enthusiast like him. A gesture that was appreciated by Mahindra.



Your cheering for us had us all cheering for you….@sachin_rt https://t.co/MeEabH1GkI

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2023

Automobile enthusiast Sachin Tendulkar's love for motor racing is well documented. He was also noted for his attendance in the first-ever Formula 1 race in India back in 2011.

Read more: Anand Mahindra says this man is proof that 'rhythm is the heartbeat of India'. Watch