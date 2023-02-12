English
    Anand Mahindra lauds Sachin Tendulkar for 'a brilliant tagline' for Pininfarina Battista

    Sachin Tendulkar had not only attended Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday, but also taken a ride in Pininfarina Battista. Described as “the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever built”, the hypercar is worth about Rs 18 crore.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    February 12, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST
    (Left) Sachin Tendulkar takes a ride in Pininfarina Battista. (Right) Sachin Tendulkar, Anand Mahindra and actor Ram Charan share a moment at the Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday. (Image credit: @sachin_rt/Twitter)

    Anand Mahindra praised Sachin Tendulkar for inspiring him with a "brilliant" tagline for Battista -- an EV hypercar manufactured by Mahindra-owned Pininfarina and displayed at Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday.

    Sachin Tendulkar had not only attended the event, but also taken a ride in the hypercar. Later during the day, the cricket legend tweeted, "The Pininfarina Battista had the perfect answer for 'Are EVs the future?'. It was so fast, we defied time and landed in the future! A wonderful achievement by Anand Mahindra and his team. Heartening to see Indian companies back cutting-edge, world-class automobiles."


    Responding to it, the Mahindra Group chairperson wrote, "You just gave us a brilliant tagline for the Battista, Sachin. A car that ‘defies time and lands you in the future!’ Wah! That makes it a Master Blaster on wheels."