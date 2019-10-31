App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EA confirms Apex Legends reached 70 million players worldwide

The growth has averaged out at about 2.8 million new users a month.

Carlsen Martin

Electronic Arts recently announced the financial results for its latest quarter. And, while there were several notable highlights, Apex Legends made a big splash in the quarter. EA reported that the game reached 70 million players till date, a pretty impressive figure, all things considered.

EA and Respawn’s popular battle royale hit the one million mark within the first eight hours of its launch, going up to 2.5 million on day-two and 25 million within a week. The number of players grew to 50 million in the first month. However, those numbers have since declined. Since the game’s surprise release in February, the growth has averaged out at about 2.8 million new users a month.

While Apex Legends’ growth numbers are not quite as good as Fortnite, they’re still commendable. According to the report, Sims 4 and FIFA’s Ultimate Team performed well beyond the publisher’s expectations. Sims 4 saw a monthly boost of more than 40-percent year-on-year.

Close

EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen said, “The strong results this quarter illustrate the power of our live services and our core franchises. Strength in Ultimate Team, The Sims 4 and FIFA Online drove live services performance above our expectations.”

related news

EA’s strong numbers put it in prime position going into the next quarter with the company already announcing several new titles.

Apex Legends is a first-person shooter developed by Respawn Entertainment. The game takes place in the Titanfall universe. The Apex Legends’ map has undergone several changes since its launch with the Respawn adding a ton of new content on a more regular basis. Players can also partake in a new Halloween-themed in-game event, while a new 'limited-time' duos mode has also been announced.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #gaming

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.