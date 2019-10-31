EA confirms Apex Legends reached 70 million players worldwide

Electronic Arts recently announced the financial results for its latest quarter. And, while there were several notable highlights, Apex Legends made a big splash in the quarter. EA reported that the game reached 70 million players till date, a pretty impressive figure, all things considered.

EA and Respawn’s popular battle royale hit the one million mark within the first eight hours of its launch, going up to 2.5 million on day-two and 25 million within a week. The number of players grew to 50 million in the first month. However, those numbers have since declined. Since the game’s surprise release in February, the growth has averaged out at about 2.8 million new users a month.

While Apex Legends’ growth numbers are not quite as good as Fortnite, they’re still commendable. According to the report, Sims 4 and FIFA’s Ultimate Team performed well beyond the publisher’s expectations. Sims 4 saw a monthly boost of more than 40-percent year-on-year.

EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen said, “The strong results this quarter illustrate the power of our live services and our core franchises. Strength in Ultimate Team, The Sims 4 and FIFA Online drove live services performance above our expectations.”