Doctor in salwar kameez plays cricket with former Pakistani cricketer Younus Khan. Watch

Samara Afzal swung the bat while Younus Khan delivered the ball. (Image: @SamaraAfzal/Twitter)

A video of a woman playing cricket with Younus Khan while wearing a salwar kameez has gone viral online. The woman, who is a doctor and former cricketer named Samara Afzal can be seen playing cricket with the former Pakistani cricketer in the clip.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by Samara Afzal. In the 17-second long clip, Samara can be seen playing cricket with Khan. She was at the batting end while Khan delivered the ball to her. Afzal then swung the bat gracefully and showed her batting prowess.

Notably, Afzal has played cricket for Warwickshire, an English county cricket team. “Playing cricket in the garden in my salwar kameez with one of the greatest cricketers the sport has produced is what dreams are made of! Such a humble and respectful human being is,” read the caption of the post.



Playing cricket in the garden in my salwar kameez with one of the greatest cricketers the sport has produced is what dreams are made of! Such a humble and respectful human being is @YounusK75 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/X3DjOKqIJv

— Dr Samara Afzal (@SamaraAfzal) July 3, 2023

Netizens were impressed with Afzal’s skill and praised her in the comments section.

“Timed! Younus Bhai has a couple of wickets in Test cricket, so you can give yourself a pat on the back,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Good front foot shot.”

According to her Twitter bio, Samara is a doctor from Birmingham, United Kingdom.