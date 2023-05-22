Uber driver thrashed after crash with car on Delhi-Noida flyway, keys taken away. Video

The occupants of the car reportedly fled with the Uber cab's keys after the altercation. (Image: screengrab from video @alteralok/Twitter)

A shocking altercation occurred on the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway involving an Uber driver and the occupants of a private vehicle in yet another road rage incident from the national capital region on Sunday. The incident, narrated and recorded by the Uber passenger called Alok Dixit, is now viral on social media.

According to Dixit's long Twitter post and video, the altercation began when the private vehicle abruptly reversed on DND and collided with the Uber cab, which Dixit had taken from the airport. Instead of accepting responsibility for the collision, the occupants of the vehicle, which also included women, resorted to violence, attacking the driver, the man explained. Dixit, in an attempt to intervene and prevent further harm, pleaded with the aggressors to cease their assault and recorded a video.

He recalled the subsequent removal of the cab keys by the people upon realizing they were being recorded. This left the Uber driver and Dixit stranded on the flyway, causing significant traffic congestion.

“In a show of complete disregard, they took the car key, stranding us in the middle of a bustling flyover. This caused an enormous traffic jam, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters across several kilometers, which lasted for over three hours. When the ordeal was finally over, Lal Chandra was left deeply shaken and chose to head home, unable to continue his work for the day. This incident reminded me that many people, like Lal Chandra, lack a platform to voice their sufferings and find solace,” Dixit wrote in a Twitter post tagging Delhi Police.

Dixit highlighted the unsettling fact that such acts of violence often involve individuals who are considered "educated," which raises questions about the values and empathy within our society.

He added: “The driver, shaken by this unanticipated assault, is left in a state of despair and helplessness. I am presently with him, offering consolation, amidst this chaotic situation.”



Today I witnessed a group of individuals, who claimed to be educated, cruelly beating an innocent man - our Uber driver, Lal Chandra. The sight was deeply disturbing and it sparked within me a flame that had been dormant for some time - the spirit of my journalistic pursuits. In… pic.twitter.com/f1T39rs4yV — Alok Dixit (@alteralok) May 21, 2023

Dixit finally was able to return home after two hours and thanked Uber for arranging a cab in the middle of the flyway. He also said while he has given his statement to the police, no formal complaint has been filed yet. What is more interesting is that on checking registration details of the private vehicle, Dixit found out that their insurance had expired in March this year.

“They were operating on the road illegally, which might explain their irrational behavior and demands for compensation for the damage to their vehicle,” he added.

In the video, a man was seen assaulting the driver while the women were shouting and repeating that there was a child in the car as Dixit kept protesting that aggression and physical violence shown by the people towards the driver.

Dixit added that the incident has left him deeply troubled and vowed that he will not let the driver fend for himself alone and will work towards bringing the aggressors to justice.