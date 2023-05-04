In Delhi's shocking hit-and-run, dead man driven around on SUV roof for 3 km. Video

The SUV driver did not stop the vehicle and carried the victim's body atop for around 3 kilometres. (Image: screengrab from video tweeted by @RaijadaRavi)

The bustling city of Delhi has yet again witnessed a heart-wrenching hit-and-run case, adding to the ever-growing list of such incidents. On the intervening night of April 29 and 30, an SUV collided with a bike at the intersection of Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg, severely injuring one and killing another, whose body fell on the roof of the car.

What followed was a disturbing chain of events that highlights the reckless and callous nature of some drivers on Delhi's roads. The SUV driver, identified as Harneet Singh Chawla, did not stop the vehicle and carried Dipanshu Verma's body atop for around 3 kilometres.

Mohammad Bilal, an eyewitness, followed the car and even recorded a video of Verma’s body lying on the roof. However, the driver did not stop despite Bilal's efforts to alert him by honking and shouting.



After driving non-stop for three kilometres, the accused threw the body near India Gate and fled the scene. The incident has shocked the entire nation and has left the victim’s family and friends devastated. Verma was an only son and used to run a jewellery shop. He is survived by his parents and a sister. The victim’s cousin Mukul, 20, was also injured in the incident.

The accident has once again brought to the fore the issue of reckless driving and hit-and-run cases in Delhi. The city has witnessed several such incidents in the past, including the case of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman who was hit by a car and dragged to death from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala for 10 to 12 kilometres.

The Delhi Police has registered a case of murder over the incident, and the suspect has been arrested. However, this incident is a stark reminder that strict measures are in place to punish those who indulge in reckless driving and hit-and-run cases.