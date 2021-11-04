"To homes that didn't put up lights": Zomato's Diwali note dives straight into our hearts

Zomato's Diwali message resonated with people.

While brand after brand is putting out ads this festive season, many heart-warming, some of them cliched and some, controversial, Zomato’s poignant message this Diwali has struck a chord with people. The now-viral note comes in the shadow of the devastating second wave of COVID-19 that claimed thousands of lives in India.

“To homes that didn’t put up lights this year, where sweets have lost their taste for all…where the loss suffered at the start of the year is now making every occasion feel small…We know that it may be too soon to be happy, but we hope you find happiness soon again,” Zomato posted on its social media accounts.

While the food-delivery app’s tweet has over 3,000 retweets and over 17,000 ‘likes’, its Instagram post too is being widely shared by users, collecting over 1 lakh ‘likes’ and 1,800 –plus comments.

People appreciated Zomato for the right messaging coming just months after the second wave of the pandemic, with many calling it responsible advertising.

Users commented on the post, sharing stories of losing their loved ones in the past year. Several people said this is their first Diwali without their loved one.

“Thank you Zomato. My mum lighted the lamps last year. 3 months later she was no more. Feeling lost (sic),” a Twitter user wrote.



Thank you Zomato. My mum lighted the lamps last year. 3 months later she was no more. Feeling lost. —





Thank you, Zomato. Last year, I celebrated Diwali with her. Lost her to #COVID19 and after that couldn’t celebrate any festival. I hope everyone finds peace and love. — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) November 3, 2021





Thanks @zomato March 2021 still haunts me,

Was literally watching from balcony, all families celebrating, kids lighting patakha, lighting, celebrations.. this is first diwali,my father is not in home, in that chair... Was feeling so down..Diwali will never be the same again..

— Patrick Bateman (@Patrick110100) November 3, 2021

“This is a genuinely great post. This year's been a rough and fearful one. It is easy to get lost in Diwali hype but know that it can also trigger a wave of emotions for others,” Twitter user Harsh Jaiswal wrote.



This is a genuinely great post. This year's been a rough and fearful one. It is easy to get lost in Diwali hype but know that it can also trigger a wave of emotions for others. Take your time to reflect on people around you as well. Have a great day everyone. Stay safe. https://t.co/BUBN1OIdAl — Harsh Jaiswal (@rootxharsh) November 4, 2021

4,59,652 people have died in India of COVID-19 since the pandemic struck early last year, according to government data. Over 3.43 crore people have been infected so far. The second Covid wave, which struck India this summer, overwhelmed the country’s public health infrastructure, leading to severe shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and medicines.