"To homes that didn't put up lights": Zomato's Diwali note dives straight into our hearts

Diwali 2021: People appreciated Zomato for the right messaging coming just months after the second wave of the pandemic, with many calling it responsible advertising.

Shylaja Varma
November 04, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
Zomato's Diwali message resonated with people.

Zomato's Diwali message resonated with people.


While brand after brand is putting out ads this festive season, many heart-warming, some of them cliched and some, controversial, Zomato’s poignant message this Diwali has struck a chord with people. The now-viral note comes in the shadow of the devastating second wave of COVID-19 that claimed thousands of lives in India.

“To homes that didn’t put up lights this year, where sweets have lost their taste for all…where the loss suffered at the start of the year is now making every occasion feel small…We know that it may be too soon to be happy, but we hope you find happiness soon again,” Zomato posted on its social media accounts.

While the food-delivery app’s tweet has over 3,000 retweets and over 17,000 ‘likes’, its Instagram post too is being widely shared by users, collecting over 1 lakh ‘likes’ and 1,800 –plus comments.

People appreciated Zomato for the right messaging coming just months after the second wave of the pandemic, with many calling it responsible advertising.

Users commented on the post, sharing stories of losing their loved ones in the past year. Several people said this is their first Diwali without their loved one.

“Thank you Zomato. My mum lighted the lamps last year. 3 months later she was no more. Feeling lost (sic),” a Twitter user wrote.

 

 

“This is a genuinely great post. This year's been a rough and fearful one. It is easy to get lost in Diwali hype but know that it can also trigger a wave of emotions for others,” Twitter user Harsh Jaiswal wrote.

4,59,652 people have died in India of COVID-19 since the pandemic struck early last year, according to government data. Over 3.43 crore people have been infected so far. The second Covid wave, which struck India this summer, overwhelmed the country’s public health infrastructure, leading to severe shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and medicines.

Tags: #Advertising #Diwali #Zomato
first published: Nov 4, 2021 12:57 pm

