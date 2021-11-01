Did Melania Trump roll her eyes at Trump? Twitter examines viral video

Melania and Donald Trump at Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park.

Former US president Donald Trump attended a baseball match on Saturday where he was seen supporting Atlanta Braves in the game four of baseball's World Series. He was accompanied by wife Melania.

What caught the attention of the internet were two points – Trump doing the controversial "Tomahawk Chop" cheer, denounced as a racist gesture by Native Americans.

The second is whether Melania Trump looked away from her husband and rolled her eyes in a brief moment.

Clips of the Trumps at the gallery showed the former US president greeting and showing a thumbs-up sign as he looked down. Melania Trump, 51, looks at him, smiles, then stops smiling, turns her face away from her husband before making what appears to be a facial expression for exasperation.

“Did Melania give Trump that look again?” a Twitter user wrote, sharing the clip.

“Melania despises him as much as decent people do,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted.



Donald Trump, 75, chopped away with fans before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros from a private suite. He had released a statement in a mass email to his supporters about his planned World Series appearance.

“Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!”