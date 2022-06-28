English
    ‘Develop Hubballi a little like Bengaluru’: Sudha Murty’s appeal to Karnataka Chief Minister

    Sudha Murty had studied engineering at Basappa Veerapa Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
    Hubli, officially known as Hubballi, holds a special place in Sudha Murty's heart.

    Sudha Murty on Monday appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to "develop Hubli a little like Bengaluru".

    In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, the author, philanthropist and chairperson of Infosys Foundation India can be seen addressing an audience and saying, "Kempe Gowda wasn't born in Hubballi but I request CM Bommai to develop Hubballi a little like Bengaluru. So that our children can stay back in Hubballi."

    Hubli, officially known as Hubballi, holds a special place in Sudha Murty's heart as she studied at Basappa Veerapa Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in the city.

    In May, she had also attended the convocation address at the KLE Technological University in Hubballi where she noted that nearly 85 per cent of engineering graduates in India were not qualified to be employed by industries. Stressing on the need to improve the standards of technical education, Sudha Murty said, “Engineering students often limit themselves to learning what is prescribed, and do not explore new subjects, which results in their not being much sought-after.”

    Read more: Sudha Murty was asked why she 'dropped out of the presidential race'. Her response

    Encouraging students not to stop learning once they graduated, she asked the fresh batch of graduates to cultivate ethics, morals, and think of the country’s welfare, Times of India reported.

    "Remain grateful to your alma mater that has turned you into an educated professional, it will hold you in good stead in both personal and professional life, and you will become a good human being," the publication quoted her saying.

    Read more: Sudha Murty: I enjoy work, so every day is a holiday
    Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #Bengaluru #Hubballi #Hubli #Infosys #Karnataka #Sudha Murty
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 06:00 pm
