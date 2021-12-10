MARKET NEWS

Sudha Murty: I enjoy work, so every day is a holiday

When Sudha Murty set up Infosys Foundation in 1996, they started with an annual grant of Rs 32 lakh from Infosys. Twenty-five years later, the software major's non-profit arm has a corpus of over Rs 400 crore and has touched many lives as it has worked towards improving livelihoods. A prolific author and the wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty retires from the Foundation this month after running it for 25 years. In an interview to Monecontrol's Chandra R Srikanth, she spoke about - Her journey in social work - Why appearances are important - Her plans beyond Infosys Foundation - How philanthropy has evolved - Why work is a vacation - Her advice for GenZ and young parents

December 10, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
