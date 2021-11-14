Delhi family hires band to celebrate reopening of school; video goes viral

Screengrabs of the video going viral on social media

A video going viral on social media shows a family in Delhi hiring a band to celebrate the resumption of offline school classes. The band, in the clip, is seen performing outside the school premises as the family has apparently arrived to drop their child.

The joyous moment was captured by other parents who had come to drop their kids to the school.

Netizens who shared the video claimed it was recorded outside the Springdales School located in Dhaula Kuan locality of the national capital.



Smile moment of the day- #smilemomentwithsafir

Outside Springdales School Dhaula Kuan

Family is so happy to send kids to school pic.twitter.com/flkh6hhCka — Safir (@safiranand) November 12, 2021

Watch the video below:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Schools in Delhi reopened for all classes from November 1 onwards. The decision was taken in view of the dwindling COVID-19 infection rate in the city. A cap of 50 percent on seating capacity has been imposed for junior classes.

Within days of in-person classes resumption, the Delhi government has decided to shut offline classes for a week, beginning from November 15. The decision has been taken due to the poor air quality in the capital city.

"For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed, to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.