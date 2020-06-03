Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall along Maharashtra coast: Here’s what 'making landfall' means

As per the last update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga, which developed into a severe cyclonic storm around 5.30 am on June 3, has made landfall near Alibaug around 1300 hours and Mumbai is expected to feel the impact of the storm for the following three hours, till 4 pm.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General, Met Department, said the landfall will likely begin on north Maharashtra coast between 1 pm and 4 pm. “Travelling with strong wind speed at 100-120 kmph, it is expected to make landfall during the afternoon, that means between 1 pm and 4 pm,” he said.

So, what does landfall of cyclone mean?

The US National Hurricane Center defines landfall as “the intersection of the surface centre of a tropical cyclone with a coastline.” Simply put, the movement of a cyclone from water to land is referred to as cyclone landfall.

Where to track?

You can track the official website of IMD for the live status.

> Look up the Our Services section on the IMD website

> Select Cyclone

> Track of cyclonic disturbance section.

Alternately, track Moneycontrol's Cyclone Nisarga live updates.

The strongest winds of a tropical cyclone are not located at its centre (the eye). They are located at the eyewall or surrounding areas, where the strongest impact is felt, usually characterised by thundershower and gale.

By the time a cyclone makes landfall, the eye of the cyclone starts moving towards land. After making landfall, a cyclone starts losing its speed and intensity gradually in the absence of warm ocean water to charge it. This is why the strongest impact of a tropical cyclone is felt when it is over the high sea where the depression had formed, instead of land.

However, since the process is gradual, a cyclone landfall can also bring with it heavy rainfall, lashing winds, and an increase in sea level, which can result in floods that pose a threat to human life and can also damage crops and property located along the coastline.



