Davos 2023: World Economic Forum boss, 84, ‘looks forward’ to being at 2045 summit

Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the World Economic Forum, has declared he is hoping to helm the organisation for another two decades, at a time when there is discontent about the absence of a plan of succession.

Schwab, 84, said this in response to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's speech on January 18, during which he made a prediction for his country and its presence at Davos.

"If I may make a prediction: My successor will address you at the World Economic Forum in 2045," Scholz spoke. "Sure: He or she will present Germany as one of the world’s first climate-neutral industrial nations. Energy supplies in Germany and Europe will then be sourced almost exclusively from green electricity, heat, and hydrogen."

When his speech ended, Schwab declared: "I just want to say I look forward to chairing this session with your successor."

Scholz's response was “I’m sure you will.”

Schwab, a German economist and engineer, has been at the forefront of the World Economic Forum (WEF) for over 50 years. This year, at the summit, the future of WEF is a topic of much discussion, The Guardian reported.

A group of former and present WEF workers have expressed concern about will happen to the organisation after Schwab, telling the newspaper that people close to him are incapable of running it.

WEF workers expressed discontent on LinkedIn about the lack of clarity about succession, but were told to remove their posts.

One such post, shared with the Guardian, read: “There isn’t much of a future for the WEF beyond Klaus not just because there isn’t a clear successor but also because his managing board is such a viper’s nest".

The organisation refuted this claim.